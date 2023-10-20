Sheffield Wednesday announce ‘very powerful’ addition at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have announced another new member of Danny Röhl’s technical team, with Henrik Pedersen now officialy confirmed.

It was revealed by Pedersen’s former club, Vendsyssel FF, earlier today that he was leaving his role as manager to be an assistant to Röhl at Hillsborough, and now he has been officially unveiled by the club ahead of their trip to Watford on Saturday - which he will indeed be part of.

“Danny Röhl has added Henrik Pedersen to his backroom team as Assistant Head Coach at Wednesday,” a club statement read. “The Dane moves to S6 following the arrival of Chris Powell earlier today, adding vast experience as a coach and first team manager to the Owls roster.

“Pedersen leaves his position as manager of Vendsyssel FF in Denmark to link up with Röhl, who he has known for over a decade… The former Union Berlin Assistant Manager now moves to Hillsborough to link up with Röhl ahead of the German’s first managerial outing against Watford on Saturday. “

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s boss spoke highly of his long-time friend, saying, “I’ve known Henrik for over 10 years, when I started my coaching career in Leipzig he was a development coach for the philosophy, then he moved to RB Salzburg as a coach and we stayed in contact.

“He was then in Germany with Union Berlin and has a lot of experience. He understands my football and I like him as a person. We are really close and what I like is that he is a hard worker on the pitch, he is very powerful and this is what we need.”