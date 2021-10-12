Iorfa, who has played every single minute of Wednesday’s League campaign so far, put in a good showing over the weekend as he and his teammates got back to winning ways with a 1-0 win and a clean sheet at Hillsborough.

But the 26-year-old knows that high standards are expected of the club this season, and admits that they will warrant any stick they get from supporters if they aren’t able to showcase the sort of performances that make them look like promotion contenders.

Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion expectations?

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre back also backed his manager, Darren Moore, as he said, “Everyone knows the expectations here, so a few bad results and fans will start to turn… We’ve been open saying it, the expectations for us are that we get promoted.

“So if we’re not putting in performances that look like they could get us promoted, then obviously the stick is warranted - and we know that. It comes with the pressure of playing for this club.

“But I’m pleased for the gaffer, he’s really good. He’s been good to me, and all the players like him as well. So it was good to get the result for him.”

Dominic Iorfa says Sheffield Wednesday will warrant the stick from fans if their performances don't look promotion-worthy.

And Iorfa also went on to talk about the nature of their result of Bolton, admitting that they were pleased to get a clean sheet again after a tough few weeks defensively.

The defender said, “Not every game is going to be pretty… We’re going to get a lot of games like that, where the opposition is going to come here and make things difficult for us. The main thing though, is that we know we could have played a lot better, but we got a clean sheet and a win as well.

“Not every game is going to be free-flowing, so there’s a lot of positives to take.”