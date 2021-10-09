Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory celebrates scoring their side's first goal. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

It was a frantic start at Hillsborough, with Wednesday’s switch to a 3-5-2 – which matched up against Bolton’s – creating an expansive game of football in which neither team really looked on top.

The Trotters had a big chance early on as former Owl, Elias Kachunga, passed when he should have shot in the Wednesday box, but Joe Wildsmith wasn’t really tested as the hosts kept them at bay for the most part. Their other major chance, after a scramble in the box, was blocked by Liam Palmer.

As the half went on, Wednesday started to come into their own, and began to ask questions of the visitors’ defence, most notably when Barry Bannan whipped in a delightful cross to Gregory, who couldn’t believe it when his excellent header was tipped over by Joel Dixon.

Half time came and went, and Darren Moore was forced into two changes as Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson made way due to injury, with Chey Dunkley and Dennis Adeniran taking to the field.

Nothing seemed to change too drastically, but when Jack Hunt found space down the right in the 67th minute, and drove a first-time ball into Gregory, he wasn’t to be denied again. Gregory’s movement was tremendous, and his finish clinical. 1-0 Wednesday.

Noise levels at Hillsborough rocketed, and a crowd that’d been growing increasingly agitated, began to find their voice.

Real chances remained few and far between, but it was the Owls under the cosh as six minutes were added on – Wanderers continued to press and were asking most of the questions as Wednesdayites glances down at their watches.

Wildsmith wasn’t called upon too much, but when he was, he was where he needed to be – making two big punches as the visitors pushed on, and did his chances of another start no harm on the way to clinching a first League One clean sheet of the season.