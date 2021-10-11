Positive images suggest Massimo Luongo is getting closer to his Sheffield Wednesday return

Luongo’s only League One appearance of the season came in the impressive 2-0 win over Rotherham United back in August, however it was a bitter sweet afternoon for the Australian after he picked up relatively serious hamstring injury.

Reports out of his home country had suggested that the 29-year-old wouldn’t play again this year, but Darren Moore quickly came out to refute that as he stated that they were expecting him out for weeks rather than months.

Now, while Moore has been wary of setting any dates for Luongo’s return to action, the tough-tackling midfielder has been photographed back in training with the Owls, and doing ball work with his teammates at Middlewood Road.

Though it’s seemingly just light training that ‘Mass’ is back doing, and he’s still likely to be a while away from full contact training, the pictures released this week do paint a positive picture as he looks to get back into the action as soon as it’s safe for him to do so.

Meanwhile, the club are waiting to assess both Lewis Gibson and Sam Hutchinson after they picked up muscle injuries in the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, and George Byers could potentially make his return this weekend when they travel to AFC Wimbledon.

With Josh Windass, he stated that he’d be back playing before Christmas on his official Twitter account, though an exact date for his return is as yet unknown.