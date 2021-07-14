He’s a name with an impressive pedigree, but who Wednesday fans may not know a huge deal about.

Let’s take a whirlwind look at the Owls’ new man.

Who is he?

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jaden Brown is now a Sheffield Wednesday player.

Aged just 22, Jaden Brown is primarily a left-back that has signed for Wednesday on a free transfer after the expiry of his Huddersfield Town contract earlier this summer.

The youngster is the Owls’ third senior addition by Darren Moore after joining former Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran and QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo at S6. Former Southampton defender David Agbontohoma has also signed but primarily for the under-23s.

What’s he done?

Brown arrives having achieved a fair amount in his young career already.

London born – Lewisham to be precise – he started out in the famed youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur alongside the likes of Japhet Tanganga and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Racing through the ranks he represented England at age group levels from under-16 to under-19, counting Mason Mount, Reece James and former Owls prospect George Hirst among his Three Lions teammates.

Interestingly, current Wednesday trialist Tolaji Bola was also an England teammate.

Brown earned plaudits for his handling of German star man Kai Havertz when filling in at centre-half in an under-19 international defeat to Germany in May 2017.

Things didn’t quite kick off for him at Spurs and with the likes of Danny Rose and Ben Davies ahead of him he failed to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s senior plans. He moved on to Huddersfield Town in 2019 and soon afterwards was sent out on loan to Exeter City to gain first team experience.

He signs for Wednesday having made 28 league appearances for the Terriers.

What sort of player is he and how will he fit in?

He’s young, he’s hungry and he has a point to prove after his release from Huddersfield. It’s well in-keeping with the profile of player Moore is keen on bringing to the club.

An attacking left wing-back who is keen to take up positions higher up the field, Brown has pace and attacking instincts and will hope to break into the side right away.

Matt Penney aside, Wednesday have not had a noted senior left-back since the departure of Morgan Fox to Stoke last year and Brown surely comes in to fill that void.

What’s this about Holland? Who else has fancied him?

As his opportunities at Spurs dwindled, Brown spent time on trial at Dutch Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen back in July 2018.

There was loan interest from clubs outside the Premier League, but no deal was struck. Steven Gerrard made Brown one of his first transfer interests when he became manager of Rangers in 2018, in doing so battling his former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, whose then-employers Newcastle United also showed a firm interest.

It was Huddersfield though, who in 2019 were re-building their squad following relegation from the Premier League, that Brown joined for an undisclosed fee a few months later.