Good news and bad news in Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Premier League man

The Owls are hopeful of sealing an ambitious loan switch for Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who now plays at Burnley and has fallen some way behind Nick Pope in challenging for the Clarets’ number one shirt.

At just 24, Peacock-Farrell remains highly rated and according to reports in The Athletic will only be allowed to move on if and when Sean Dyche is able to bring in a new, experienced goalkeeper to provide serious competition for Pope.

The good news from a Wednesday perspective is that several reports have suggested Burnley are not far from securing the services of 96-cap Wales international Wayne Hennessy, who has also been of interest to Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has emerged as a transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

The addition of the former Crystal Palace man could pave the way for Peacock-Farrell’s temporary switch.

However, Peacock-Farrell appears to have plenty of suitors and his parent club are more likely to take the option of sending him out on loan to a Championship club rather than to League One Wednesday.

Reports in the national media over the weekend confirmed Wednesday’s interest in the 24-year-old.

Wednesday already have two senior goalkeepers at the club in Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson, both of whom have made over 75 appearances for the first team but have been in and out of contention alongside recently departed stopper Keiren Westwood.

Wildsmith and Dawson have so far shared duties between the sticks in preseason match-ups with Celtic, Chester and Alfreton Town.