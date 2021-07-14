Former Huddersfield Town left-back Jaden Brown has joined the club on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract in West Yorkshire earlier this summer.

Brown, just 22, is a former England youth international having represented them at every level from under-16s to under-19s.

He achieved those caps as a highly-rated prospect at Tottenham Hotspur who moved him on to the Terriers in 2019 before he spent some time out on loan at Exeter City.

Jaden Brown is a Sheffield Wednesday player.

The youngster joins Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo as new faces in the first team squad, with David Agbontohoma joining the under-23 set-up at Middlewood Road.

He could well find himself in line to make his senior Owls debut against his former club, with Huddersfield set to take on Wednesday in a curtain-raising Carabao Cup clash at Hillsborough on August 1.

