The 22-year-old left back, who has represented England at youth level, was announced by the Owls as their third senior signing of the summer, joining Dennis Adeniran and Olamide Shodipo as Moore’s new recruits for the 2021/22 campaign.

Brown, who left Huddersfield at the end of last season, will come in to fill the left back/left wing back spot that was vacated by Adam Reach and Matt Penney, and fills one of the positions that Moore had identified as a priority for his League One promotion push.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected that the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man will get his first chance to meet his new colleagues at Middlewood Road today as the Owls continue their preparations for the season ahead, and fans could get a first look at him over the weekend in Saturday afternoon’s friendly against Barnsley.

At this point it is unknown exactly how long Brown has committed to the Owls for, but Moore will no doubt be pleased to get another new face into the building as he looks to keep freshening up the place ahead of what is set to be a tough campaign.

The Star reported earlier in the summer that the five priority positions for the Wednesday manager were a left-sided centre back, a left back, a central midfielder, a wide player and a striker – he’s now filled three of those positions with a month and a half left to go until the transfer window closes.