The Owls’ youngsters – who have lost a number of players on loan and are predominantly made up of teenagers – suffered a 5-1 friendly defeat on the road this week, a couple of weeks after they’d won by the same scoreline against Peterborough United in a Professional Development League fixture.

Bullen fielded four trialists as his side prepare for their trip to Bramall Lane on Monday – and he says that, while the result wasn’t a fair reflection, it’ll serve a purpose for his young outfit.

Speaking to the club’s official website, ‘Bully’ said, “It’s important for the local community to arrange these types of games. Last night there were a couple of hundred supporters at the stadium, that will help them out as well as helping us… It gave the boys a completely different test physically, mentally and when you look at the result, it looks a really sore one but to be honest, I’ve come away thinking it’s never been a 5-1 game.

“We’ve looked at the overall stats, it was a relatively even game, the difference is they have taken their chances. In the build-up to Sheffield United on Monday, it’s probably a result to get the boys more focused.

“They played against ex-academy players, who are three and four years older, looking to prove a point.

“Last night we had seven signed players, four trialists and then in the second half we took most of our boys off and finished the game with five Under-18s, four trialists and couple of our boys did the full 90.

Lee Bullen knows how tough this season is for his Sheffield Wednesday U23s - and they face Sheffield United on Monday. (via swfc.co.uk)

“We know with the amount of players out on loan, we are going to take the odd disappointing result but it’s a big learning curve for the boys here and very worthwhile.

“It’s a fantastic set-up at Staveley, I believe the chairman is a big, big Wednesday fan too! We’ll take it on the chin, take the positives out of it and benefits of playing against senior lads and move on to Monday.”