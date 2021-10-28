In a career that spanned the English Football League - and included a couple of appearances for Scotland - Boyd won numerous promotions, a couple of individual awards, and scored a whole host of goals.

But now, after leaving Salford City, over the summer, it has been confirmed that the ex-Owl has called time on his career and decided to hang up his boots.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In announcing his retirement, Boyd said, "I have loved every second of the journey, but I have come to the decision to hang up the boots and put an end to my playing career. From non-league, with Stevenage, to then play and score at every level all the way up to the Premier League, it's been beyond my wildest dreams.

"A huge thank you to all the managers I have played under, who helped me along the way. I am also grateful to my team-mates, who have now become friends for life. My biggest thanks go to my family for always being by my side and following me all over the country. I'm a lucky man.

"A final thank you to the fans. I have been incredibly lucky to feel welcome at every club I have played for. I have lived every boy's dream and now I am looking forward to the next chapter and whatever that brings."

Boyd played 49 times for the Owls, scoring four goals and getting three assists over the course of the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns.