Sheffield Wednesday handed huge injury boost ahead of Cheltenham Town clash

Wednesday confirmed this week that the former Swansea City man was ‘back in the fold’ ahead of the trip to Cheltenham Town, and Darren Moore says that there are more players on the verge of returning as well.

The likes of Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass have been out of action for a number of months now, while Byers hasn’t played since the 3-0 defeat to Plymouth. They also have Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson out until an unspecified date.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it does sound like there’s positive news on the horizon as the end of the year approaches, and fans will no doubt be keen to see Wednesday at full strength at some point in the future if things go to plan.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Moore said, "It’s a huge boost… George is a great player, that’s why we brought him here. Wednesday supporters haven’t seen the best of him yet. But he is fine, he is training.

“We are getting all these players returning to training. What we want to do is keep them now. It’s a huge boost.”

It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old will be able to take his place back in the side this weekend at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, and it may be that he is only capable of making the bench, but – for Moore – the fact that he is closing in on a return can only be seen as a positive.