There’s every chance this piece is made to look very silly indeed in no time at all.

Because with less than a week to go until the January transfer window slams shut, Sheffield Wednesday are undoubtedly working on targets behind the scenes that we in the media know nothing about; they’ve sneaked one or two past before after all – if not a certain Instagram account.

After an initial flurry of potential names, the rumour mill has slowed a touch. The Star delivered news that Michael Hector had become the latest name under consideration, Darren Moore later revealing that he was already training with the squad with an eye on proving his worth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore wants at least two bodies through the door by the time the January transfer window is through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke McNally is drifting further from reach, the likes of Aden Flint and Mattie Pollock seem to be heading elsewhere. All of a sudden, Hector is the last name standing, his free agent status meaning he can be signed in February if needs be.

It’s been a long and winding transfer window and make no mistake, while Moore’s public demeanour has not deviated too far from sunbed-chilled throughout, he’s made it crystal clear in the last week or so that he wants at least two new faces in the entrance to replace those through the exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday should end the window with a stronger squad to the one they started with, he asserted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he’s also hinted that work would be done late on. As far back as November Moore admitted the World Cup could have a knock-on impact on clubs hoping to sign players from top-end clubs as they pieced their squads back together.

More recently he stuck his chest out to say that while there were players out there he could have signed by now, the club were aiming high and looking only for the ‘right players’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hope is that they don’t end up a victim of their own ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore wants a couple. If Wednesday are sat this week with no new signings, something somewhere will have gone awry.

This wouldn’t be the desperate need for reinforcements left unsatisfied in a January 2021 window that left them miles short. The existing squad is strong and the feeling is, if they can avoid further injury annoyance, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. Far from it in fact, they’re 20 games unbeaten for a reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as things stand, faith should surely be placed in Moore and the club’s recruitment team to continue their impressive record since the big man arrived at S6.