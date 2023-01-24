Word was announced before 1pm that Cheltenham’s pitch had been ruled unsafe for play owing to the freezing weather and that the match would be postponed.
Though some had travelled early and many face the inconvenience of having paid for transport and accommodation, the timing of the decision was praised for saving the vast majority of Wednesday supporters a wasted journey.
That was not the experience of Barnsley supporters, whose mammoth League One away trip to Exeter City was confirmed to be cancelled at 4:45pm, with hundreds of Tykes fans having made major inroads into their journey to Devon.
Exeter later confirmed the ground staff had done all they can to get the game on and extended an apology to Barnsley supporters, reading in part: “We send our apologies to the Barnsley team and supporters that have travelled to Exeter.”
Match referee Darren Handley was quoted as saying: “There are areas on the touchline and near the away end that are not going to give and won’t grip so it won’t be safe for the players.”
Sheffield Wednesday supporter Wayne Dennett wrote on Twitter: “This is shocking. As a SWFC fan I am just happy Cheltenham had the decency to call our game off early and save me a journey. Those poor fans who are there or most of the way! Safe journey back everyone”
The decision to call the match off so late was described as ‘scandalous’, ‘disgusting’ and ‘abhorrent’ by others. Photos were shared of Barnsley supporters drinking in Exeter pubs.
Another fan posted: “Another example of football taking supporters for granted. Given the lack of expendable income around for hard working people this is a terrible call. Any doubts at all and you call that off at 2pm latest.”
Both Wednesday and Barnsley matches will be postponed for a later date to be confirmed in due course.