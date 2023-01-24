A handful of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have expressed a disappointment in having travelled early to Gloucestershire for their postponed League One clash with Cheltenham Town on Tuesday – but it’s an indiscretion dwarfed by one of their South Yorkshire rivals.

Word was announced before 1pm that Cheltenham’s pitch had been ruled unsafe for play owing to the freezing weather and that the match would be postponed.

Though some had travelled early and many face the inconvenience of having paid for transport and accommodation, the timing of the decision was praised for saving the vast majority of Wednesday supporters a wasted journey.

That was not the experience of Barnsley supporters, whose mammoth League One away trip to Exeter City was confirmed to be cancelled at 4:45pm, with hundreds of Tykes fans having made major inroads into their journey to Devon.

EXETER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: A General View of St James Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Exeter City and Northampton Town at St James Park on December 07, 2021 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Exeter later confirmed the ground staff had done all they can to get the game on and extended an apology to Barnsley supporters, reading in part: “We send our apologies to the Barnsley team and supporters that have travelled to Exeter.”

Match referee Darren Handley was quoted as saying: “There are areas on the touchline and near the away end that are not going to give and won’t grip so it won’t be safe for the players.”

Sheffield Wednesday supporter Wayne Dennett wrote on Twitter: “This is shocking. As a SWFC fan I am just happy Cheltenham had the decency to call our game off early and save me a journey. Those poor fans who are there or most of the way! Safe journey back everyone”

The decision to call the match off so late was described as ‘scandalous’, ‘disgusting’ and ‘abhorrent’ by others. Photos were shared of Barnsley supporters drinking in Exeter pubs.

Another fan posted: “Another example of football taking supporters for granted. Given the lack of expendable income around for hard working people this is a terrible call. Any doubts at all and you call that off at 2pm latest.”