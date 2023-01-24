All hail silly season – when seasons can be made or splayed. Or, of course, when they can be left entirely unaffected.

Into the last week of January business and Sheffield Wednesday find themselves a handful light on the squad numbers they started with – thanks to departing loanees and a stream of pesky injuries.

Unaffected they have been and panic stations have so far been undisturbed. The Owls have continued on their merry way when it comes to their form, unbeaten in 20 and with a 100% record since Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Darren Moore has made clear reinforcements are needed. With a host of names having come and gone and defence the priority, here’s the view of our Wednesday writers when it comes to the potential of incomings.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for defenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Crann’s transfer preferences

Realistic – Michael Hector (Free agent)

Advertisement Hide Ad

It feels like the most realistic centre back addition now. With Luke McNally now looking off the table due to a desire to see him in the Championship, Hector feels sensible. It’ll be a bit of time before he’s available, you’d think, but it’s a relatively no risk deal if the terms are right – and he’s already in the door, too.

Linked - Ryan Porteous (Hibs)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was linked with Wednesday a long while ago now, and of all the names he’s probably the one with the most potential going forward. It’s become a massive long shot given he’s being linked with Serie A clubs and the like now, but of all the defenders linked he’s probably the most exciting one.

Wildcard – Eiran Cashin (Derby County_

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would almost certainly not be an option – both in terms of Derby being a promotion rival, and his transfer value likely to be very high. But Cashin is one of the best centre backs I’ve seen in League One this season. And at 21 he’s got bags of potential. Paul Warne says it’d take ‘stupid’ money to sell anyone at this point.

Alex Miller’s transfer preferences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Realistic – Aden Flint (Stoke City)

There’s at least cursory interest in the former Owls man, with Flint understood to be an admirer of the man mountain, though at this stage Michael Hector seems to be the only truly realistic name that’s been floated about so far. There have been reports Flint is Derby-bound, but if there’s still on the lookout and Flint is still available late on, who knows?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linked – Luke McNally (Burnley)

There was certainly interest in this one, though it seems the Burnley man will be heading to the Championship after other clubs raced to the head of the queue. Blackpool and Coventry City seem closer to any deal and as reported by The Star last week, any Owls hopes appear to have faded fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wildcard – Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town)

For the spice. For the narrative. For everything. Rooney was the man who had a bit of a meltdown against Wednesday on Boxing Day and gave Darren Moore a big ol’ shove, but up until that point had delivered one of the best performances by any defender against the Owls this season. He’s a big unit, a good age at 26 and would provide cover both at centre-half and at wing-back. Absolutely won’t happen, but imagine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: