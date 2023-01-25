Sheffield Wednesday star man Barry Bannan is nearing a return to action if his training schedule is anything to go by, according to one of his closest teammates.

The Owls skipper has sat out of their last five matches with a hamstring issue suffered against Port Vale at the turn of the year.

Wednesday have been doing the business with a 100% record in his absence. But there is a little nervousness as to when he could be in line for a comeback with monster League One clashes against Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town coming up on February 4 and 11 respectively.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis

Images posted by the club have shown Bannan performing light drills in training. Darren Moore has been loathed to fix a date to any projected return.

Owls forward Josh Windass said: “He’s back doing some training with the group, he’s running and looks to be moving well so I don’t think it’ll be too long by the look of him.

“I’ve not spoken a great deal with him about it to be honest. It’s weird when you’re injured, you’re sort of away from the group. It’s an odd thing, a lonely place to be. You just go off and train with the fitness coach or whatever.

“On Friday he was back in with us for some of it so judging by where I was at with my hamstring, he’s not too far off a return.”

Bannan joined the likes of Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe in the treatment room and has since seen George Byers and Reece James make their entrance.

“When he did his hamstring first time he asked me a few questions about it,” Windass continued. “Everybody is different and now I’ve been through it, I really feel for any player who might get a knock or injury.

“There’s no worse feeling than coming in, the lads go out to train and you’re left with the physio. It’s not a nice place to be as a footballer.

“People say things about having all this money and this and that but you’d take not being injured over money. It’s difficult and I hope they all get back to the quality they’ve shown before.

