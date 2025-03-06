A move halfway across the world towards a new league, language and culture would prove tricky for anyone - but Sheffield Wednesday new boy Ryo Hatsuse appears to be going about things the right way.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Japanese defender was signed on free transfer terms after the closure of the winter transfer window and has attracted appreciation from Wednesday supporters after some bright showings in the embryonic stages of his career in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatsuse made his full debut for the Owls in last week’s home defeat to Sunderland and earned praise from manager Danny Röhl, who has been at pains to make clear it will take time for the 27-year-old to fully adapt to the relentless nature of English football. Dropped into an alien environment, the defender is busy taking language courses alongside his work commitments to ensure he can better understand the instructions offered by coaches and teammates.

A minor calf issue picked up in the Black Cats defeat isn’t expected to be serious, with Hatsuse having already been pictured in training this week. In a highly detailed tactical set-up at S6, further praise has arrived in how he has undertaken the responsibility of adapting fast.

Röhl told The Star: “He is learning English at the moment and it is maybe not so easy to come from so far away, from Japan. It is his first time playing out of the country and he is so open-minded, smart, he is listening again and again. For him to go to the pitch and do his job, it’s great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signing of players from more left-field markets is a voyage of discovery not so often taken by Wednesday in recent years. In that time, the Championship has seen a huge impact by players from East Asian football and Hatsuse is the latest Japanese star to make the jump to the English second tier - and is the first in Owls history.

A fresh take on recruitment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Head of recruitment Kevin Beadell spoke about a desire to explore less-travelled markets when he arrived to the club and speaking about how Hatsuse was identified as a transfer option, Röhl said: “It is about having the network, then a relationship with the right agents, getting him over and then the training week with us. We look to the video and it takes time but now he is here.

“In the next months it is exciting for him to see Championship football, you cannot compare Championship football to the J1-League. But the profile is interesting. The next step is to see what it means to play continually at this level. It brings good competition on the left full-back position.”