Sheffield Wednesday boss makes exciting Ryo Hatsuse prediction after full Owls debut

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says the Owls will have ‘a lot of fun’ with newest recruit, Ryo Hatsuse.

Hatsuse was handed his first start in an Owls shirt on Friday night as Wednesday played host to Sunderland, and came in for plenty of praise from the fanbase as he backed up his strong cameo against Burnley with a solid outing at S6.

The Japanese defender was taken off after 85 minutes due to a minor calf problem, but Röhl hopes that its nothing that should keep him out of the trips to Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City over the next week or so. And it’s safe to say that the German has been impressed by what he’s seen from him so far.

"I like him,” he said after the 2-1 defeat to the Black Cats. “I see him in the training and how brave he is but more important, how he likes to be on the front foot defending… He is not scared of what is behind him.

"It was good to see, he is a great character. He is far away from his country for the first time, doing really well and I think we will have a lot of fun with him in the next games..."

Meanwhile, on whether Hatsuse’s knock could keep him for Plymouth, Röhl explained, “Hopefully not, but you never know at the moment. If you have one issue in one area then it can be a problem like this because then the other players have to play and play and play. That makes it harder. But it is OK, we will find another solution, we have a long week now to prepare.”

The full back missed only three games for Vissel Kobe last season as they went on to lift the J1 League title, and he’ll be eager to have a similar level of availability at S6 now that he’s made his first venture into English football.

There are, however, bigger question marks over Max Lowe and Callum Paterson after they limped off on Friday evening, though more will only be known on all three of them once they have been assessed this week.

