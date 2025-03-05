Sheffield Wednesday injury and illness latest revealed ahead of Plymouth Argyle Norwich City double-header
The Owls will take on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday before their date at Norwich City the following Tuesday, with Wednesday boss Danny Röhl revealing to The Star last week that his side would stay down south between the games to avoid the fatigue risks of a long back-and-forth journey to South Yorkshire.
The trip arrives in the midst of a flurry of injuries that have impacted their progress, with five fresh issues having been reported last week alone. Forward Michael Smith was sidelined with illness while Ibi Cissoko had to overcame a similar issue to play a part from the bench in last Friday’s defeat to Sunderland.
Key pair Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong both sat out of the clash with calf issues, while both Max Lowe and Callum Paterson were substituted during the game. New boy Ryo Hatsuse came off late, with Röhl later admitting the defender was subject to a further calf concern in his post-match press conference.
The Star understands that beyond the issues suffered by Smith and Cissoko, Wednesday’s squad has been further touched by illness this week but that there are high hopes those impacted will be able to make the trip south. As was suggested by the Owls boss over the weekend, Hatsuse’s issue is not believed to be a major immediate problem and he is expected to be fit.
Positivity over Callum Paterson
It is believed Paterson’s injury is not as bad as initially feared, though the likelihood of his involvement in the double-header is unknown, while Lowe’s suggested minor head knock could leave him in the hands of EFL protocol - the Friday scheduling of the Sunderland clash could help on that front. Dominic Iorfa marked his return to contention by making the bench last time out and Akin Famewo’s recovery continues apace.
Wednesday will be hoping to catch a tailwind from their back-to-back games down south heading into next weekend’s welcoming of city rivals Sheffield United to Hillsborough.
