Big club loans, the MLS and Dejphon Chansiri - Everything Kevin Beadell has said after joining Sheffield Wednesday
New Sheffield Wednesday head of recruitment Kevin Beadell has spoken of a desire to explore emerging markets when it comes to his overseeing of the club's transfer policy.
The 47-year-old, who was confirmed as the club's new transfer chief on Wednesday, has worked previously at Manchester United, Arsenal and Cardiff City in a 27-year career in football recruitment. He steps into the permanent role left by David Downes, who left for Blackpool in June.
In his unveiling interview with swfc.co.uk, Beadell also touched on his record of bringing in loanees from some of the country's top clubs, while touching on the relationship he will have with first team manager Danny Röhl.
Where Wednesday will look to do their business
“I think it’s important for us as a recruitment team to be very active. My experience will allow us to look at all markets. I like to think I’ve been particularly strong within the loan markets with relationships I have at the big clubs, so that’s an important avenue for us.
“But we’re open, and so is the manager, in looking at all markets. Players that are experienced in England and the Championship, which we know is a very tough league but also, equally, we will look at markets in Europe, the MLS and other emerging areas."
His experience
"I’ve been in recruitment for over 27 years now. During that journey I’ve had 10 years at Manchester United under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson and some great mentors and chief scouts. That was the same at Arsenal where I had 10 years with Arsene Wenger and some great mentors."
Why Wednesday? What's Chansiri said and how will he work with Röhl?
"After leaving Cardiff, I had a chat with the chairman and we spoke about the club, the vision and how it’s quite exciting the way things are moving forward. I watched the Leicester game live and I was really enthused with the crowd and the environment that was there, a great stadium and the team performances are really improving.
"After talking to the manager, it was really encouraging to hear and understand his vision and I’ve got a great feeling around him and the coaching staff he’s brought in. I think the way he’s trying to play is clear and exciting for people to watch.
"In terms of our relationship, it’s important we provide targets for the manager, sit down and talk through these, and we’ll move forward with the best options for us as a club to make sure the team is strengthened by these signings."
The scale of the job with January just a few weeks away
“I couldn’t have joined at a more hectic time! But I’ve been in the market so I’m up to date with how it looks and key targets that may be available. The next two months are very busy and we look to be as well organised as we can, the planning is already strongly in place, so we hope to react as quickly as we can within the market.
“It’s a really good environment and that was one of the main things that made me make the decision to come across, I know the league position isn’t where we want it to be at the moment but I fully believe with the coaching environment I’ve seen, the staff the manager has around him and additions in the January window, we have every opportunity to progress in the second part of the season.”