Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coventry City have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of next weekend’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Coventry City will be without experienced midfielder Jamie Allen against Sheffield Wednesday next weekend after Sky Blues manager Mark Robins confirmed the 29-year-old would be out of action for a ‘significant amount of time’.

The blow comes ahead of a clash with Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend and a midweek contest with Blackburn Rovers with the Owls then heading to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, October 5 in the final game before the international break. Allen has sustained a serious knee injury after he was forced off 24 minutes into a 2-1 home defeat against Swansea City last weekend. He left the stadium on crutches and in a leg brace with Robins now confirming a medial collateral ligament injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Jamie has a medial collateral ligament injury and will be out for a significant amount of time, probably going to be eight to ten weeks. It’s a setback for Jamie as well as us,” he said via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He’s been through quite a torrid 12 months with various issues, and he doesn’t do anything by halves. If he has an issue, it’s an issue. I didn’t think it was an ACL, I thought it was what it is, although they are not great injuries anyway. They are really painful, knee ligament injuries, and the fact that he tried to carry on as well, tried to flick the ball out and defend while his knee was compromised, so it’s sad.

“It’s a blow but it is something that is part and parcel of football and we have to make sure we get over it. Jamie will do that, he’s done it in the past.”

Coventry are just one point above the Owls in the Championship table as things stand although both clubs could see a shift in positions before they clash next weekend with two rounds of matches to be played before the sides square off. The Owls take on high-flying West Brom this weekend with their midweek contest coming against Bristol City.