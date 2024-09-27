Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Di’Shon Bernard was red carded in Sheffield Wednesday’s clash at Luton Town was knocked back.

A talking point red card in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat at Luton Town last weekend will deprive them of central defender Di’Shon Bernard on Saturday’s visit of table-topping West Bromwich Albion - who will sit out a one-match suspension after the Owls had an appeal against the decision knocked back.

Bernard’s dismissal was the second Championship match running in which a call by the officials cost Wednesday points and despite this, Owls boss Danny Röhl spoke philosophically about the decision and the need to move on into the Baggies match without the Jamaica international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is always difficult,” Röhl said. “In such a situation if you speak with Luton then they said 'Yes it is a red card and a penalty', if you speak with Sheffield Wednesday then it's not a red card. This is a little emotional, there is a final decision and you cannot turn over, we have to learn from this and what we can do from a second ball so that we do not come in to such a situation. These are the things that we can influence, the decision is what it is.

“We will keep going on Saturday, invest, invest invest and hopefully we can create a good atmosphere in the stadium. The last game against West Brom was fantastic, it was a little bit different in the moment with the momentum, we cannot compare this game one to one because it is a different situation. But it is a good opportunity to show up, to make a good performance and our chance is good to make something.”

Bernard has set up in the centre of the back three in recent outings and Wednesday could bring Michael Ihiekwe back into the fold in his absence, though Dominic Iorfa is back in training. Röhl warned decisions would be made to guard against the possibility of a return injury to Iorfa with so many matches on the horizon.