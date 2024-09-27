The Owls have had two much-improved Championship performances since the end of the international break, however have come away from their games against Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town with just the one point - few would argue that they didn’t deserve more.

Next up they face West Brom as they return to home soil at Hillsborough, and they’ll be looking to try and do what nobody else in the division has managed to do so far in 2024/25... Beat the Baggies.

The Wednesday manager will be forced into one change, of course, but that may not be the only one. Here’s how we think his Owls side could line up at S6 tomorrow...

James Beadle - GK No need for any explanation here, Beadle is undisputedly the Owls' first choice goalkeeper.

Yan Valery - RWB The Tunisian international put in a really accomplished performance against Luton, and got a lovely assist too - he deserves to start again.

Liam Palmer - RCB Once again Palmer has been asked to bide his time, and spent a spell on the bench, but he's looked good over the last two games back in the right centre back role.