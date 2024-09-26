Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday welcome West Bromwich Albion to Hillsborough this weekend hoping to kickstart their difficult start to the campaign.

Danny Röhl has provided an injury update on his Sheffield Wednesday squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of table-topping West Brom - and has advised that players not currently in the starting line-up should be prepared to make their impact further down the line as they enter a manic run of fixtures.

Wednesday went without Nathaniel Chalobah and Dominic Iorfa in last weekend’s frustrating 2-1 defeat at Luton Town and while former West Brom man Chalobah will continue his sit-out with a calf issue, Iorfa could return if not this weekend then in the busy week ahead.

“Nath is still in the treatment with the rehab, Dom trained with the team this week,” Röhl said. “With Dom there is a final decision then and we now come to three games in a row, it comes down now to the decision making and when is the right moment to put him in and give him the chance back. Next week we have two more games, not so much time and this is always the decision to be made.

“Otherwise everyone else is here and available, we have trained hard and now I can make my squad for the weekend. You look at choosing the starting 11 and there are some positions where it is a challenge at the moment, this is good to see. But as I have said to my players, when you look to the schedule, we need the squad and everybody will get minutes; some players on the weekend, some maybe a little later, but there will be big moments and opportunities to show up.”