The Shrews arrive at S6 without a win in five League One matches and with a host of injuries to big-name players.

And having played there before, Moore, on loan from Championship side Bristol City, knows that the experience of playing at Wednesday can get on top of teams if they do not get to grips with the game early.

“Going away with Sheffield Wednesday is always difficult,” Moore said, revealing the atmosphere has been a topic of discussion within team neetings.

“I’ve been there before with Bristol City and it’s a very intimidating place to go if we’re not on it, but that’s been one of the main messages managers and staff have got across this week that although it is Sheffield Wednesday, although it is Hillsborough, we go there with the aim to win.

“It will be exciting, but it’s something a few of us have tasted before and I’m sure we’ll be able to manage.”

Shrewsbury’s last two away matches came in front of big, passionate crowds at Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth – experiences Town man Moore believes can stand them in good stead heading into Saturday’s clash.

And he made clear that despite injury concerns and a disappointing run of results that has them sat 16th in the third tier table, the Shrews feel ready to stage a bounce back up the table.

“It’s great to have these kinds of teams in the division,” he continued. “It gives you that experience and these big games are ones you look forward to.

“For us, it’s just another game. We’re going up there to climb up the table and we all feel that in the last few games we’ve done a lot better an that we should be pushing higher up the table. In many ways we’re frustrated about where we are in the table.