Sheffield Wednesday key man seen ‘smiling’ as he awaits vital next step in horror injury recovery

The man mountain defender was enjoying some of the best form of his career at the outset of life at the club before suffering an ACL injury that will require surgery and could see him miss the rest of the season.

Heneghan had been waiting on swelling around his knee to subside before undertaking the surgery – it has not been confirmed whether that procedure has been completed in the last few days.

Owls defender Ben Heneghan is looking at several months out with an ACL injury. Pic: Steve Ellis.

His defensive colleague Dominic Iorfa reported to The Star that despite the monumental knock-back, Heneghan is taking on this latest challenge as positively as can be expected.

And Iorfa will know full well what the former AFC Wimbledon man is going through having suffered a brace of long-trm injuries in the last few seasons.

“I’ve spoken to him,” Iorfa said. “He’s been in and around the place and he’s been around the lads, smiling and stuff.

“A lot of the lads have offered support to him and I have too. I’ve been there, I know what it’s like, so I wish him a speedy recovery.

“He has been really good for us this season, he’s been such a key player, so I’m really gutted for him.

“But given how well I know his attitude, I know he’ll come back stronger.”

Heneghan suffered the injury in what looked like a fairly innocuous challenge in the draw at Lincoln City. The news prompted Wednesday boss Darren Moore to admit they would be looking to strengthen in defence come January and even with Akin Famewo edging closer to fitness after his long lay-off, the Owls look maybe one man light at the back.

It offers an opportunity for others to step in and take responsibility, Iorfa said.

“As players, we’re ready for it anyway, we all want to play as many games as possible,” he continued.

“But it’s a shame we’re missing him. He’s been really good for us. But it does give an opportunity to others defenders, it might to others getting more minutes.

