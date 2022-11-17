But there may well be a nervous Shrewsbury Town supporter or two this morning after the odds of their manager Steve Cotterill moving to the Championship nosedived after overnight activity.

The 58-year-old, who has been with the Shrews since 2020, has moved into the third-favourite spot from nowhere despite a run of five without a win and with his hard-working side sitting 14th in the League One table.

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Wigan Athletic.

Shrewsbury are Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents as the two teams prepare to do battle at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The market in question is for the vacant manager’s job at Wigan Athltic, from which Yorkshire-born Leam Richardson was sacked to the shock of many earlier this month.

Cotterill is seen as a safe pair of hands and has managed the likes of Burnley, Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest in the past. It remains to be seen whether he is a realistic candidate outside of the betting stakes.

He sits below Duncan Ferguson (Evens) and Steven Gerrard (3/1) as a third-favourite 8/1.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore is included in the betting odds, though he sits as a 33-1 outsider. Other Wednesday figures featured in the market include former Owls assistant manager and caretaker boss Rob Kelly – currently acting as Wigan’s interim manager – also at 33/1.