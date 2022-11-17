3. Barry Bannan

Wednesday's star man. At 32, the little Scot remains at the peak of his powers. But his current deal ends at the end of this season, as confirmed when he signed it in February 2021. Bannan has spoken a number of times about his desire to finish his career at S6 - or at least until he sees them back into the Championship. No extension clause has been confirmed, but it seems plausible one would have been included in one way or another.

Photo: Steve Ellis