Sheffield Wednesday’s venue change as Owls side leave Middlewood Road for games

Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s will no longer be playing games at the club’s Middlewood Road training ground.

The Owls’ youth side has had a strong start to the season in 2023/24 and are currently just four points away from league leaders, Sheffield United, and now they’ll be out to continue that form a little bit further away from home at Belle Vue in Wakefield – now known as the Be Well Support Stadium.

It’s a decision that’s been made by the club that will take some of the strain off the pitches at the team’s training ground, however Neil Thompson’s side will still play some matches at the club’s Hillsborough Stadium in S6 as well.

A statement from the club confirmed the news last night, saying, “Sheffield Wednesday have struck a partnership with Wakefield Trinity to host a selection of Professional Development League fixtures at the Be Well Support Stadium.

“Our Under-21s will host games at the 5,000 plus capacity stadium, as well as Hillsborough, for the remainder of the season. The first fixture in Wakefield will take place on Tuesday as the Owls face Crewe Alexandra in the PDL.”