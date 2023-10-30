Rotherham United’s fans were giving it to Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith on Sunday afternoon – for about 10 minutes or so.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls striker bent a few noses out of shape amongst the Millers fanbase when he chose to drop down a division to aid Wednesday’s promotion push last season, something he did with aplomb after becoming the club’s first striker to hit 20+ goals in over a decade as they secured a spot in the Championship.

It’s been over a year since his departure, but football fans aren’t known to forgive and forget, though, and over the weekend his touch was booed and his name chanted not so politely. That was until he scored the opening goal, and then got his second 15 minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if the jeers gave him a bit extra at Hillsborough he admitted that it did, but with the Owls battling at the foot of the table he just wants to score goals – whoever they’re against.

“It does, yeah, but it’s a funny one,” ‘Smudga’ told The Star “With the position that we find ourselves in, I just want to score goals and do well every time I set foot on a football pitch - whether that’s an old club or not. You always want to do well, and it does give you an added extra, but it’s just one of those.

“I got a bit of stick for setting myself up! I should’ve scored with the first touch, but I managed to shank that into my path and stick it away. It’s obviously a nice feeling, and I’m one of those strikers that doesn’t care if it goes in off my backside - I’m rarely scoring 30-yarders, so I’ll take anything.”