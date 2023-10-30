Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was confirmed late last week that because of ‘amounts due to HMRC’ they had been placed on the list of clubs under embargo as we head into November, and at the time of writing there has been no word on that being lifted.

The understanding is that the English Football League’s website will be updated as soon as they have been notified that HMRC have been paid, at which point the embargo will be lifted at normal proceedings can return.

Victory over Rotherham United on Sunday got Wednesday on the board as they finally picked up their first win, and while their German boss waxed lyrical about the performance it was still necessary to inquire about the club’s situation. Though he veered clear of discussing it.

"Today I just want to speak about the performance out on the pitch,” Röhl replied when asked. "I know this is a big topic for the club but for me it was to just win this game today, and now it’s about enjoying the night and enjoy the football we played and that’s it."

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s boss also explained that he had a ‘big meeting’ coming up with Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, in order to map out the way forward.

When asked how he’d be celebrating his first win as a manager, he said, “I think I’ll just go for dinner with my family and enjoy the evening. Then we have to go forward and prepare for the next week of training. I have a big meeting also with the chairman, and it’s all about going forwards.”