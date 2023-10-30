Sheffield Wednesday are finally up and running in 2023/24 after they secured a first win of the season over Rotherham United on Sunday.

The Owls had to wait until the end of October to get a first three points in the Championship, and manager, Danny Röhl, was absolutely delighted to get that monkey off their back in what was comfortably their best performance of his three-game tenure so far.

Michael Smith got the goals - of course - against his former club after being jeered in the early stages, but there were more positives than that from the hosts as they carved up the Millers on numerous occasions over the course of 90 minutes. You can see the highlights in the video below:

Röhl’s happiness was clear to see in his post-match interview as he discussed the goings on of the game, and if you want to see some of what he had to say then you can take a look at the video at the top of the page. For the views of goal-scoring hero, ‘Smudga’, we’ve got you covered right here:

As you might gather, it’s a lot more fun covering the Owls when they’re winning, so our writers were all smiles as they got together for a post-match chinwag in front of the Kop after the final whistle, and if you’d like to know what they had to say about a much happier Hillsborough experience then you can do so below: