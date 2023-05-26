Sheffield Wednesday’s travel plans as Owls hire facilities on way to Wembley

Darren Moore says that Sheffield Wednesday have hired out facilities en route to London so that they can train ahead of the clash with Barnsley.

Reds manager, Michael Duff, explained this week that they will be using Brentford’s training ground as they prepare for the game, with his side heading south a day earlier than their blue and white neighbours.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore revealed that his side had been given the day off prior to them departing Sheffield the following day – and though he wouldn’t reveal where they’ll be based, he insisted that they’ve very pleased with what will be on offer.

“We’re training at a different location,” he told The Star. “Probably one that’s not as much in the professional realm as what they’re doing, but it’s still been a really detailed approach in terms of where we’re going.

“It’s got all the facilities we want and need. We’ve done a recce on it, it’s excellent, so we’ll go down there and train for two days before we get down to London on the Monday.

“The players have had some time off today, so we can finalise travel arrangements and then get off tomorrow… As for the training, it is very much the same, we want to keep the continuity of the sessions going. That’s important for us in terms of the learning and the teaching.

“So the facility we have has all of that, we’re pleased to get it, and pleased that it’ll be part of our preparation for the game.”

Darren Moore and his Sheffield Wednesday players will be leaving on Saturday. (Steve Ellis)

The Owls boss also explained that he was quick to put to bed what happened against Peterborough United, insisting that focus has well and truly shifted to the new task at hand.