Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that Dejphon Chansiri is desperate to see the club back in the Championship next season.

Bannan is the longest-serving signing made in the Chansiri era, and on Monday will lead out the team at Wembley as they seek to book a spot in the second tier of English football after two campaigns in League One.

Wednesday saw off Peterborough United in the semifinals following a remarkable turnaround, and the Scot now has the chance to lift his first trophy with the club in what will be his 357th appearance for the club.

And he says that he’s pleased for the club’s chairman, praising the role that he’s played in helping put together the squad and get them in a position to achieve promotion.

Speaking to the media, the Owls’ skipper said, “With the chairman, a lot of people have to thank him - obviously he pays for the sports psychologist (Tom Bates), and I wouldn’t imagine he’ll be cheap.

“So I’m glad for him as well, because he gets knocked quite a bit but he only wants what is best for this club. I speak to him now and again and his heart is in the right place.

“He wants this club promoted, let’s not get it twisted, he’s dying for this club to get promoted and he’s brought players in this season to back it up.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri. (Steve Ellis)

“We’ve had a good season so far, but we’ve got to get it over the line still.”