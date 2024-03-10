Sheffield Wednesday supporters are more than playing their part in helping their club in their attempts to avoid relegation from the Championship.

There has been a significant improvement in performances and some eye-catching results since Danny Rohl took charge at Hillsborough earlier in the campaign and he has been able to rely on the unwavering backing of Owls supporters in recent months.

Friday night's Yorkshire derby clash with Leeds United may well have gone against Wednesday as Patrick Bamford and and Wilfried Gnonto both found the net to help the Whites gain three points that boosted their hopes of making an immediate return to the Premier League.

The result did not help Wednesday in their bid to remain in the Championship and they will head into next weekend's tough looking trip to promotion contenders Ipswich Town sat a point adrift of safety. Home games with the likes of Stoke City, West Brom, Swansea City and Norwich City will be crucial if Wednesday are to stay up, as will be the support from the Hillsborough faithful.