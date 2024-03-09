Goals from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto were the difference on the night as the former Premier League duo scored either side of the half time break, but Wednesday had good spells in the game and managed to create a couple of chances of their own despite the gap between the two sides. You can see the highlights in the video at the top of the page.

There were protests against owner, Dejphon Chansiri, once again before kick off as thousands of fans held up flyers created by The 1867 Group, with the yellow leaflets being broadcast around the world via the Sky Sports cameras prior to the game getting underway.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Röhl wasn't happy with the opening Leeds goal, discussing the timing of it just before the break, but he also admitted that Wednesday were always going to have a tough task on their hands given the strength of their opponents. You can check out what he had to say in his post-match interview below: