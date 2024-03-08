Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke said his side were 'controlled' in their victory over Sheffield Wednesday but he admitted the visitors were wary of an Owls team who had been in excellent form coming into this match.

Wednesday had been the better side in the first half but Leeds struck on the stroke of half time through Patrick Bamford and that took the wind out of the Owls' sails. Wifried Gnonto added a second after the break and from then on it was comfortable for the promotion-challengers.

Farke described his side's performance as 'mature' and felt it had to be due to Wednesday's previous displays and the electric atmosphere at a buoyant Hillsborough before the game and in the early stages.

"I think it was a well-deserved win and overall a pretty mature performance, a pretty controlled performance," said Farke.

"You could feel Sheffield [Wednesday] were on a good run, they played with confidence and an excited home crowd, dangerous on the counter-attack and at set pieces so it was important we had so much control of the first half. But then you have to tire the opponent and take their enthusiasm and aggression away. In the first half we perhaps allowed them to have too many corners but that was the only point I can criticise.

"There was one big chance when Illan [Meslier] made a world-class save but apart from this we were pretty much in control. We had great chances with chipped balls to Georgie Rutter and Patrick Bamford, then scored just before half-time with a great cross from Junior Firpo and the perfect striker movement of Patrick Bamford. This helped a lot in tactical terms.

"Second half we were very much in control and scored a second goal, we should have perhaps scored the third. They tried everything, brought some offensive players onto the pitch and changed their base formation (from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1) but they didn't really have one chance (he was forgetting Michael Smith's, but that was probably it).