It was a mixed bag at Hillsborough for Wednesdayites as they saw their team pick up a huge victory over the Pilgrims on Tuesday before watching them be beaten 2-0 by Leeds on Friday evening. On both occasions, though, they turned up in their numbers to cheer on Danny Röhl's men.

Over 30,000 were there on Friday for the Yorkshire derby that played out in front of the Sky Sports cameras, and there were protests against Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, beforehand. There was also a chance to get a look at Luke Horton's new Wednesday mural on Penistone Road.

Check out these images of fans before the two games at S6 this week:

1 . Wednesdayites had two night matches this week v Plymouth and Leeds Over 30,000 people were present for Wednesday's Championship fixture against Leeds Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

