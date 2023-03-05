How does Sheffield Wednesday’s average attendance compare to their League One rivals?

A truly memorable final two months of the season lie in wait as Darren Moore and his ‘relentless’ Sheffield Wednesday side continue to set the pace in League One.

The Owls battled their way to a 1-0 home win against Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon as a Jaden Brown goal on the hour-mark sent relief and delight bounding around Hillsborough as the charge for promotion clicked up another gear.

As it stands, Wednesday are sat proudly at the top of the table, three points clear of second-placed Plymouth Argyle, but crucially they also hold an eight-point advantage on Ipswich Town, who currently occupy the first of four play-off places in the third tier.

More lifelong memories are likely to lie in store for the Hillsborough faithful over the next two months and they have certainly given their unwavering support to Moore and his players throughout the campaign.

But how does the Owls average attendance compare to their League One rivals? The Star investigates...

1 . Forest Green Rovers Average attendance: 3,005 Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2 . Accrington Stanley Average attendance: 3,097 Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales

3 . Burton Albion Average attendance: 3,250 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4 . Fleetwood Town Average attendance: 3,369 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales