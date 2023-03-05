The Sheffield Wednesday machine continues to fire forward as the Owls picked up another win on Saturday in their attempt to make it back into the Championship.

Darren Moore’s side maintained their place at the top of League One with a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United - a team that had hammered promotion contenders Plymouth 5-2 last week - in front of 27,000 fans at Hillsborough.

Posh never really laid a glove on Wednesday but it took a Nathan Thompson own goal on the hour mark to settle the match.

“There’s a nice feeling in the club at the moment,” said boss Darren Moore afterwards. “There’s a great connection between the players and fans, as I’ve said before we’re all on the journey together.

“It’s nice to keep the unbeaten run going but for me it’s just another game. The games come thick and fast, we’re happy with another win and clean sheet but we’ll dust ourselves down and move on.”

The Owls are back on the road next week as they travel face Portsmouth where another big crowd is expected to be backing Wednesday.

Have a look through our gallery to see if you can pick out anyone you know from Saturday’s home game against Posh. All pictures by Steve Ellis.

