Peterborough United boss, Darren Ferguson, says that Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run is testament to how good they are as a team.

The Owls are now unbeaten in League One in over five months after securing a tight 1-0 win over the Posh at Hillsborough, with a Nathan Thompson own goal proving to be the difference at S6.

Darren Moore’s counterpart referred to Wednesday as being ‘relentless’, and admitted that they were disappointed with the way that his side started the second half.

Speaking after the game, Ferguson said, “What we worked on, what we spoke about, what we felt we could do them - we did that in the first half, and controlled most of the game, but we didn’t have enough in the final third at times. It was something we spoke about at half time.

“But I think it took us about 20 minutes to start passing the ball in the second half - we had to pass the ball against these, because they’re relentless.

“If you pass the ball you see what happens, we cut through them a quite a lot of times. But the final details we’re really disappointed with.”

He also went on to say, “We didn’t have enough opportunities, but these are a good team. You don’t go 20 games unbeaten without being a good team… When we played through them we were dangerous, but we just didn’t create enough.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson called Sheffield Wednesday 'relentless'. (Joe Dent/theposh.com)