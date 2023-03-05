Sheffield Wednesday are taking League One by storm, and there have been some top performances from the Owls as the season has progressed.

The Owls extended their crazy five-month unbeaten run to 21 games on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United, and also kept their 20th clean sheet of the campaign as they won a seventh game in a row at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s side have picked up 31 points from the last 33 available, and various different players have stepped up during that time to make sure that Wednesday could leapfrog their opponents and climb to the top of the table.

We had a look through WhoScored’s database for the Owls’ League One campaign so far, and this is how the list of top-rated players look after 33 games played.

WhoScored use statistics to determine performance - and testament to the club’s collective effort this year only one Owl is in the top 20 of average ratings.

1 . David Stockdale . 6.86 Wednesday set a new clean sheet record this season, and Stockdale played a big part in helping them do so. Kept 11 of Wednesday's 20 clean sheets this season. Top stat: 57 saves

2 . Reece James - 6.90 James has really been a fantastic loan signing for the Owls - playing in a variety of positions and always looking very solid. Top stat: 2.1 tackles per game

3 . Liam Palmer - 6.93 No Wednesday player has played more games than Palmer this season - and he's a very genuine Player of the Season contender. Top stat: 2707 minutes played

4 . Cameron Dawson 6.94 His clean sheet ratio since coming in is, frankly, crazy. He's kept 9 in 12 games, but his work is often more about overall play rather than being busy shot-stopping. Top stat: 75% clean sheet ratio