Sheffield Wednesday are approaching Sunday’s final day home clash as they would any other – but will of course reserve the right they’ve earned to manage their players heading into the play-off stage.

The Owls will finish third no matter the outcome of the match, while a win for Derby will secure a play-off berth with Peterborough United hoping for a slip-up.

Moore told The Star last weekend that he will name the strongest side possible and that remains the case.

That said, memories of a final day injury to Barry Bannan last season – and the heavy impact it had on their play-off exit to Sunderland – are a consideration and any players Wednesday feel are at risk will be managed accordingly.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan.

Moore impressed the need to beat Derby and take their form heading into the play-offs to four wins from four. Momentum was built both on and off the field during the win over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday and the Owls boss is keen to build that further still with a confident performance.

Moore said: “We will approach the game like any other; same format, same precision, same detail, same understanding, same commitment as we have done for the previous 45 games.

“If the team and the players are fit, which they have been, then we see it no different with them competing for a starting place and we’ll go from there.

“If we feel we’ve got players here that we don’t see as fit enough then obviously we will take them out of the squad but we’ll carry on as normal.”

The likes of Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson are relatively recent returnees from injury, while Josh Windass is still at the early stages of his comeback.

Reece James and Jack Hunt are believed to be edging towards contention for involvement of some sort, though together with speculation around an injury to Lee Gregory, Moore kept to his recent policy of not discussing injuries and would not be pressed on where they are at.

Asked on whether memories of Bannan’s last day injury could sway his thinking around which players play what minutes, Moore told The Star: “It’s been a long, gruelling season for the players and certainly this season we’ve not had the depth of bodies to rotate around. You’ve seen me manage players as best as I can over the course of the league season.

“Of course that [potential injuries to key players] is always in your mind as a manager and that’s right from the first minute, it’s a competitive sport and we understand it.

“Certainly when it reaches the latter parts of the game you take those considerations into hand when you factor in the fatigue element and that coming into it.

“We’ve done well in managing Icky and Callum Paterson back from their injuries in terms of the games. If I feel a player needs a certain amount of minutes, they’ll get those minutes and they’re off. That’ll be taken into consideration on Sunday, of course.

“But the focus, the determination and desire is on the game and we’re building on that mentality. The focus is very much on the game on Sunday.”

