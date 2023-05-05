Ambitious Sheffield Wednesday man has eyes on more as he looks to end 12-year club wait

There are three – possibly four – matches left in Sheffield Wednesday’s season. And the ultimate aim is simple; promotion at Wembley on May 29.

The Owls welcome Derby County on Sunday in what from a Wednesday point of view is something of a formality given they’re mathematically guaranteed to finish in third place.

And after that they’ll face either Bolton Wanderers, Derby again or Peterborough United at the play-off semi-final stage.

After scoring three at Shrewsbury Town last time out, striker Michael Smith needs just one more goal to secure his 20th of the campaign across all competitions – a feat no Wednesday player has achieved since Neil Mellor did so in the 2010/11 campaign.

Michael Smith loved the reaction of Sheffield Wednesday's fans after beating Shrewsbury Town.

While all focus is on a place in the Championship, Smith knows full well that adding to his goal tally will help the Owls achieve their goal.

“I obviously came with the aim of promotion and that’s clearly still possible with the play-offs looming,” he said after picking up his to goalscorer award at the club’s in-house end of season awards ceremony.

“Hopefully I can still grab a few more goals through them.”

The former Rotherham United target man has proven a wily free transfer signing for Wednesday and this season represents a continuation of a renaissance in his career – his second highest number of goals in a single campaign and the fourth on the spin that has seen him achieve a double-figure tally.

For much of the season Smith has been run close in the goalscoring stakes by Josh Windass before injury to the ex-Rangers man allowed Smith to peel away.

“It has been tight!” Smith laughed. “Shrewsbury really helped me out and I think I missed the easiest of the lot when I spooned one wide from about five yards out!

“It’s good, I think we’ve got competition all over the pitch when it comes to goals. I’ve just heard we’ve had 20 different goalscorers this season so that goes to show we’ve got goals all over the pitch.”

