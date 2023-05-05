News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
1 hour ago Who won in your ward: full list of Sheffield election results 2023
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
2 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
5 hours ago Labour to force out council leader Terry Fox following trees scandal
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation

Darren Moore takes crystal clear stance on Lee Gregory injury rumours as Sheffield Wednesday prepare for Derby County

Widespread rumours of a facial injury to Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory remain unconfirmed after Darren Moore chose to dodge questions on the condition of the forward.

By Alex Miller
Published 5th May 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 14:59 BST

The 34-year-old spent time looking on from the edges of the starting line-up for parts of the season but has stepped up to great impact partiuclarly since injuries took hold, starting their last 10 matches and bagging 10 League One goals across his 38 appearances.

His tireless work rate and intelligent positional play has further endeared himself to Wednesday fans in what has been a challenging period for the squad – he looks to have made himself an integral part of the side leading into the play-offs next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Social media is awash with reports that Sheffield-based Gregory suffered a nasty injury in training that is likely to sit him out of Sunday’s final day welcoming of his former side Derby County – but vitally that the forward could be back in business for the play-offs with a mask fitted.

Most Popular
Owls Lee Gregory Pic Steve EllisOwls Lee Gregory Pic Steve Ellis
Owls Lee Gregory Pic Steve Ellis

Twice asked by reporters, Moore stuck to his recent policy of not discussing fresh injuries. He also wouldn’t be drawn on the progress of either Reece James or Jack Hunt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t want to speak about injury updates,” Moore told The Star. “I just want to focus on the fit boys – all I want to do is focus on that, especially with the game coming up on Sunday.

“It’s the same for all of them going forward. We just want to keep focusing on the momentum of the boys and keep it going in the right direction.”

READ MORE:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ambitious Sheffield Wednesday man has eyes on more as he looks to end 12-year club wait

Sheffield Wednesday EFL ticket rumour quashed after mixed response to pricing structures

Trio unavailable as Derby County visit Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough in crunch game

Related topics:Darren MooreDerby CountySheffieldSocial mediaLeague OneEFL