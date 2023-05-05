Widespread rumours of a facial injury to Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory remain unconfirmed after Darren Moore chose to dodge questions on the condition of the forward.

The 34-year-old spent time looking on from the edges of the starting line-up for parts of the season but has stepped up to great impact partiuclarly since injuries took hold, starting their last 10 matches and bagging 10 League One goals across his 38 appearances.

His tireless work rate and intelligent positional play has further endeared himself to Wednesday fans in what has been a challenging period for the squad – he looks to have made himself an integral part of the side leading into the play-offs next week.

Social media is awash with reports that Sheffield-based Gregory suffered a nasty injury in training that is likely to sit him out of Sunday’s final day welcoming of his former side Derby County – but vitally that the forward could be back in business for the play-offs with a mask fitted.

Owls Lee Gregory Pic Steve Ellis

Twice asked by reporters, Moore stuck to his recent policy of not discussing fresh injuries. He also wouldn’t be drawn on the progress of either Reece James or Jack Hunt.

“I don’t want to speak about injury updates,” Moore told The Star. “I just want to focus on the fit boys – all I want to do is focus on that, especially with the game coming up on Sunday.

“It’s the same for all of them going forward. We just want to keep focusing on the momentum of the boys and keep it going in the right direction.”

