Sheffield Wednesday EFL ticket rumour quashed after mixed response to pricing structures

Sheffield Wednesday have been met with a strongly mixed response from supporters to a double-whammy of ticket pricing structures as they head towards the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters. (Pic: Steve Ellis)

The club yesterday released prices for their latest window of season ticket prices, with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust among those to voice their dissatisfaction at increased prices.

A top-line cost of £720 for supporters wanting to sit in the South Stand next season has drawn headlines – particularly given prices could rise even further when the current pricing window ends on May 15. A corresponding window of tickets opened in May last year put the cost of an adult South Stand ticket at £535.

Concerns have also been raised over the fact that these rises indicate that ‘pay on the day’ prices are also set to increase.

It has been noted that this latest structure arrives after a flurry of cut-price ‘Early Bird’ sale windows came and went. The cheapest available adult ticket – when sales first opened in January – was £395 on the Kop.

The news was followed with a far more positive response to the released pricing structure of the home leg of the play-off semi-final on, which have stayed in-line with last season’s structure at £20 per adult ticket, £15 for over-65s & under-21s, £10 for under-17s and for £5.

Contrary to rumours online that these prices are set by the EFL, The Star can confirm - as was also the case last season – that the prices are set by the clubs. Away pricing structures are routinely settled in conversation between clubs as a matter of courtesy.

The pricing structure of these tickets must be grounded within the EFL ticket regulations, as is the case during the regular season.

Each club must provide provision for no fewer than 2,000 travelling supporters, or such number as represents 10% of the Club’s certified capacity, if less than 2,000.

Wednesday will face either Bolton Wanderers, Derby County or Peterborough United at the semi-final stage. They’ll head on their travels for the first leg, to be played on May 12. The Owls’ home leg will be played on Thursday May 18 after it was moved forward from the Saturday on police advice.

