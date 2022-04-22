Hutchinson has been a top performer for the Owls this season as they force their way up the League One table, but has missed the last couple of games due to injury and has been working hard to get himself fit again.

Now, with a big game against Wycombe on the horizon, Darren Moore has confirmed that the 32-year-old is part of the squad that will travel down to Adams Park, while Harlee Dean could also make his return to action after limping off in the game against MK Dons with a bit of a calf strain.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore said, “Sam Hutchinson is back in the squad and available for selection tomorrow…

“Harlee is in a good place, he’s been back on the training ground - so we’ve got a decision to make on him.”

Meanwhile, things aren’t looking so good for young Tyreece John-Jules, who is still away from Arsenal and may not return to the Owls this season.

Moore told The Star, “With Tyreece, even though he’s stepping up his rehab and doing well, he falls in the same category as Dominic Iorfa in terms of timescale (three to four weeks)… We don’t envisage him being part of this season now in terms of where he’s at.

“The loan agreement is still in play and he’s technically a Wednesday player… But we’ll see where things take us.”

Elsewhere, Josh Windass continues to make progress with his recovery as he steps things up ahead of the final few games of the campaign, while Ciaran Brennan is also closing in on a return to action towards the end of the season.

Wednesday have had plenty of injury concerns over the course of 2021/22, but their medical room does appear to be clearing out somewhat at a vital time for them going into a vital few games that will decide which division they’ll be playing in next season.