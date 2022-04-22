Sheffield Wednesday star ruled out - may not play again this season for Owls

Iorfa has played 19 times for Wednesday this season in another campaign that’s been negatively affected by injury, and he was dealt another setback this month after picking up a knock in training that has seen him miss the last couple of matches.

The defender, who signed a new contract with the Owls last year, will be disappointed with his latest niggle – especially given the timing of it – and his absence will mean that Moore has one less defender to call upon when selecting his side for the games ahead, starting with Wycombe Wanderers this coming weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media today, the Owls boss said, “We always thought that possibly the Portsmouth game could be for him to be available, but we don’t envisage him being quite ready… After the Portsmouth game he’ll be starting to pick up his rehab - so we don’t see him being back much before that.

“It’s an injury that we think could be two or three weeks, maybe three or four weeks.

“He went in for a tackle in training and came off worse off - it was an impact injury, it’s one of those things… It’s not a long sustainable injury, but because of the time of the season it seems like a long one.”

Wednesday face Wycombe at 3pm on Saturday in front of what is set to be the Chairboys’ biggest home crowd of the season at Adams Park – with just under 2,000 Owls set to make the trip.