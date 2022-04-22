Wednesdayites have travelled well all season, and recorded their biggest away following last week when they took nearly 5,500 people to MK Dons for the 3-2 victory at Stadium MK, and it came as no surprise when all of the tickets for their trip to Adams Park were gone within a couple of weeks.

Now, as Darren Moore’s side look to keep alive their hopes of sneaking into the League One automatic places, it has been confirmed that this weekend’s game will be the biggest crowd of Wycombe’s 2021/22 campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the club’s official website read, “More than 8,000 tickets have now been snapped up for Saturday's crunch League 1 clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Adams Park… The Troo Stand (away fans), Family Stand, Whites Beaconsfield Terrace and PreSonus Stand have now completely sold out, with only a limited number of seats now available in the wider areas of the Frank Adams Stand.

“Wanderers have now achieved their highest average attendance in 19 years, and will finish the regular league season with their biggest crowd of the season.”

Wednesday know that a win would confirm their place in this year’s League One Play-Offs and potentially keep them in the running for a spot in the top two, while defeat could see them fall down to seventh if other results go against them – but either way, there are going to be over 1,800 Wednesdayites there to cheer them on.