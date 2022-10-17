Sheffield Wednesday are only a point off the top two after their 2-0 away win at Cambridge United over the weekend. Striker Lee Gregory scored twice as the Owls returned to South Yorkshire with all three points.

Darren Moore’s side are back in action tomorrow at home to Leicester City U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news from around League One...

Plymouth Argyle yet to receive approach for boss

Plymouth Argyle are top of the third tier after their impressive start to the season and are five points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday. However, their manager Steven Schumacher has been linked with an exit to West Brom.

Plymouth Live report that the Pilgrims are yet to receive an approach from the Baggies regarding his services. He took over at Home Park earlier this year after ex-Owls forward Ryan Lowe left for Preston North End.

Charlton Athletic eyeing contract deal

Charlton Athletic are keen to tie down midfielder Aaron Henry to a new deal. The 19-year-old is highly-rated by the London club and has risen up through their academy ranks. The Addicks’ boss Ben Garner has said, as per a report by London News Online: “I want him to stay. My preference would be to give him a long-term contract and secure his future with this football club. I really like him as a player and as a character. He has got huge potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Town striker loaned out

Fleetwood Town have decided to loan out striker Will Russ to help him get some more experience under his belt. He has linked up with South Shields on a deal until January after recently spending time in non-league with FC United of Manchester.

The youngster will be looking to get plenty of game time in the Northern Premier League Premier Division this winter to boost his development. He has also been on the books of Chesterfield and Leicester City in the past.