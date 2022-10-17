Darren Moore explains why Sheffield Wednesday won’t throw out the youngsters for Leicester City clash
A dead rubber though it may be, Sheffield Wednesday manager has no intention of naming a team of youngsters for their Papa Johns Trophy match-up with Leicester City’s under-21 side on Tuesday evening.
Wednesday are already out of the competition having lost their two previous group games against Bradford City and Burton Albion.
Moore took those matches as an opportunity to offer opportunity to players on the edge of the squad, later admitting he felt they hadn’t done so.
The Owls face a gruelling run of fixtures in the coming weeks and there have been question marks as to what sort of team Moore chooses to name against Leicester.
Youngsters such as David Agbontohoma, Jay Glover and Leojo Davidson have played their part in midweek cup fixtures this season but speaking to The Star, the Wednesday boss made clear he won’t be tempted to name a side made mainly from the club’s youth ranks.
It is hoped returning injury concerns Dominic Iorfa and Jack Hunt will be ready to make up part of the defence, while Mallik Wilks took part in a physical ahead of Wednesday’s win at Cambridge United on Saturday and looks likely to get valuable minutes under his belt.
The likes of Alex Mighten, George Byers and Callum Paterson could also feature. Cameron Dawson looks likely to start between the sticks.
Speaking to The Star, Moore was asked what sort of side he is likely to name and said: “It's all the seniors. My emphasis is looking at the games heading into the league, it's all Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.
“We've got Bristol Rovers in Sky and Southampton in the cup match and that's why we need the squad to be ready and why this game is so important for us. All of them. Hopefully they're all fit and they can play a part in getting ready for all that.
“It's a chance to give one or two some minutes on the pitch. It's at home, which is great, and what it will do is get minutes in the legs. We've then got Saturday and there's a lot of games coming. We'll need the squad. It will get them ready for the matches ahead.”